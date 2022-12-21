 Skip to content

The Conquest of Go update for 21 December 2022

Patch 0.25.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue with the score and win rates graphs being displayed for automated online reviews which were not able to properly display the graphs from the perspective of the white stone player.
  • Fixed an issue with online reviews where recommended moves would persist after loading a different match from the match history that didn't have a completed automated review.

Changed files in this update

The Conquest of Go Content Depot 1264971
Depot 1264972
