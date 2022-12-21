- Fixed an issue with the score and win rates graphs being displayed for automated online reviews which were not able to properly display the graphs from the perspective of the white stone player.
- Fixed an issue with online reviews where recommended moves would persist after loading a different match from the match history that didn't have a completed automated review.
The Conquest of Go update for 21 December 2022
Patch 0.25.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
The Conquest of Go Content Depot 1264971
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update