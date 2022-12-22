 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

We'll Always Have Paris update for 22 December 2022

We'll always have Paris 1.0.5 update!

Share · View all patches · Build 10194562 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a small maintenance update

  • Small typo fixed
  • Fix for a crash that would occur if the game was unable to interact with any sound devices

Happy Holidays!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1520311
  • Loading history…
Depot 1520312
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link