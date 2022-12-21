 Skip to content

Military Conflict: Vietnam update for 21 December 2022

Update Notes 21th December

Update Notes 21th December

[Game]

  • Fixed teammate damage in elevators on Embassy
  • Fixed wrong voicelines being used for Chicom grenade/smoke
  • Fixed M2 Carbine missing in DM gungame
  • Fixed typo in sv_voice_proximity_enemy ConVar name
  • Disabled ability to runboost
  • Disabled bayonet charge attack temporarily
  • Removed long bayonets from Gun Game
  • Weapon recoil parameters on client are now received from the server, rather than taken from weapon scripts directly

[Client]

  • Added sprint toggle option to settings
  • Sprint toggle will untoggle if forward button (W) is released
  • Limited viewmodel_fov between 30 and 120
  • Fixed Civilian camo arms not being colored in viewmodel
  • Fixed wrong flashlight position in thirdperson
  • Fixed missing models for breakable gibs
  • Fixed wrong slot bindings in settings and added binding for Misc items (slot 7)
  • Fixed loadout menu not appearing if team was switched mid-round
  • Fixed 'OK' not being localized for some popups
  • Re-enabled texture streaming by default, now that crashes should be fixed
  • Removed unused XP text/commendations from player info on scoreboard
  • Reverted medic/ammo kits disappearing from loadout when empty
  • Fixed HUD action progress was popping up for a split second after joining map
  • Fixed burning effect when dying from grenade
  • Fixed Commander and Radio voice lines showing up in chat box

[Server]

  • Fixed server crash in deathmatch if map doesnt have info_deathmatch_spawn points
  • Friendly team members do not explode mine in team gamemodes
  • Fixed friendly players could be pushed to death in embassy elevator

[Materialsystem]

  • Texture streaming should not crash the game now
  • Fixed index/vertex buffer sizes were inconsistent between linux and windows

[Misc]

  • Fixed add server by IP text entry was not visible in server browser
  • Scoreboard, player is now able to open players steam profile
  • Voting box is now displayed next right to minimap to fix overlapping issues

[Weapons]

  • Added Carl Gustav M/45 Sub-machine gun
  • Added PPS-43 Sub-machine gun
  • Fixed M1905 and Type 30 Bayonets were mountable on picked up weapons

[Maps]

Siege of Hue

  • Increased size of spawn areas to prevent spawn killing
  • Added more deathmatch spawns
  • Fixed map exploits

Port of Qui Nhon

  • Fixed map exploits

Training Camp

  • Added new weapons
  • Fixed some weapons had wrong axis
  • Fixed missing weapon Fusil Robust (Double barrel shotgun)

