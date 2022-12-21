 Skip to content

Ooglians update for 21 December 2022

HOTFIX!! [0.008] - crash + freeze fix (?)

Build 10194414

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I think i squashed the soft lock on restart and the crash when something destroys what you´re holding

...

hopefully..? :')

