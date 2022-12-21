HOTFIX!! [0.008] - crash + freeze fix (?)

I think i squashed the soft lock on restart and the crash when something destroys what you´re holding
...
hopefully..? :')
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
I think i squashed the soft lock on restart and the crash when something destroys what you´re holding
...
hopefully..? :')
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update