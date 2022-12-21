- NEW TRACK: Kryngle Spacecourse - Limited Time Seasonal TRACK
- Added the Circuit League and Cups to the game
- Tracks are now split into Leagues and Cups in Single Player
- UI changes - new UI for Cups and seasonal theme for main menu
- Added Speed Boost Orbs to every track
- Altered some Post Processing settings
- Changed the placement of Credit Orbs on most tracks
- Removed the Card Collectibles System
- Reset Leaderboards due to the addition of Speed Boost Orbs
- Reset Progression due to introduction of Leagues and Cups
- This will hopefully be the only progression wipe until full release (only if necessary at release)
Galactic Racing Online update for 21 December 2022
Update 6 - Leagues and Speed Boosts
