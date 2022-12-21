 Skip to content

Galactic Racing Online update for 21 December 2022

Update 6 - Leagues and Speed Boosts

Share · View all patches · Build 10194361 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • NEW TRACK: Kryngle Spacecourse - Limited Time Seasonal TRACK
  • Added the Circuit League and Cups to the game
  • Tracks are now split into Leagues and Cups in Single Player
  • UI changes - new UI for Cups and seasonal theme for main menu
  • Added Speed Boost Orbs to every track
  • Altered some Post Processing settings
  • Changed the placement of Credit Orbs on most tracks
  • Removed the Card Collectibles System
  • Reset Leaderboards due to the addition of Speed Boost Orbs
  • Reset Progression due to introduction of Leagues and Cups
  • This will hopefully be the only progression wipe until full release (only if necessary at release)
Changed files in this update

Galactic Racing Online Content Depot 1841081
