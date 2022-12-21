 Skip to content

Bounty of One update for 21 December 2022

Hotfix 0.14 (1) Crash fix turret and 180 no scope / 3 is the magic number

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue with steam tech turret and 3 is the magic number / 180 no scope (triple shot and back shot) causing the game to crash.

