 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Beau & Bow update for 21 December 2022

What's a release without a day one patch?

Share · View all patches · Build 10194263 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There was an issue found with the final appearing platforms on the first vertical level. This update removes the platform and replaces it with a box. The update will go live in a moment.

Thank you.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2225291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link