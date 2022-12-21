The Tenants - Patch 1.0.9

General
- Fixed an issue with the Gotta Catch Them All achievement expecting players to complete seasonal event sets.
- Fixed a number of glitches and issues with the seasonal environment, especially when toggling it off.
- Fixed an issue with a few furniture items causing game breaking issues when saving and reloading the game.
- Fixed an issue with the Small Christmas Tree being in fact giant.
- Fixed an issue with a certain collectible in the Suburbs being hard to reach.
Changed files in this update