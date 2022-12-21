 Skip to content

Smelogs Playground Playtest update for 21 December 2022

21st December 2022

Patch Notes

21st December 2022

NEW

🔶 Persistent Login
🔶 Selection outline

Fixes

🔶 Tutorial Crystal Codex
🔶 Menhir Waypoints
🔶 Ingame Menu displayed multiple times
🔶 Optional Tutorial steps ignored for progress
🔶 On Game over stop all actions
🔶 Chat Message size with emote
🔶 Master and Music slider 0 mute music bug

Improvements

🔶 Health Bar / Overhead widget
🔶 Localized text display
🔶 Announcer Voice System
🔶 Tutorial Progress Bar removed

Notes

🔶 Shop and Inventory disabled

