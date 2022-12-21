Patch Notes
21st December 2022
NEW
🔶 Persistent Login
🔶 Selection outline
Fixes
🔶 Tutorial Crystal Codex
🔶 Menhir Waypoints
🔶 Ingame Menu displayed multiple times
🔶 Optional Tutorial steps ignored for progress
🔶 On Game over stop all actions
🔶 Chat Message size with emote
🔶 Master and Music slider 0 mute music bug
Improvements
🔶 Health Bar / Overhead widget
🔶 Localized text display
🔶 Announcer Voice System
🔶 Tutorial Progress Bar removed
Notes
🔶 Shop and Inventory disabled
Changed files in this update