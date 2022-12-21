Crypt of the NecroDancer v3.4.1 is now available!
New features
- Added All Zones Mode completion achievement for Reaper
Bugfixes
- Fixed Reaper's souls inflicting damage when Reaper teleports
- Fixed Eli being able to obtain the Blast Helm
