Crypt of the NecroDancer update for 21 December 2022

Crypt of the NecroDancer v3.4.1 is now available!

21 December 2022

New features

  • Added All Zones Mode completion achievement for Reaper

Bugfixes

  • Fixed Reaper's souls inflicting damage when Reaper teleports
  • Fixed Eli being able to obtain the Blast Helm

