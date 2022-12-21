 Skip to content

Lone Fungus update for 21 December 2022

0.6.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10194026 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a Vibrant Crystal ability gate (just one after the Ice Boss, will be more added later)
  • Fixed the Fire Bounce blocks being wrong in Grotto
  • SFX tweaks
  • Fixed the Fire Bounce practice room gate
  • Fixed the Fire Bounce progression counter (Green thing above the gate)

Changed files in this update

Lone Fungus Depot 1674781
