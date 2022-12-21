- Added a Vibrant Crystal ability gate (just one after the Ice Boss, will be more added later)
- Fixed the Fire Bounce blocks being wrong in Grotto
- SFX tweaks
- Fixed the Fire Bounce practice room gate
- Fixed the Fire Bounce progression counter (Green thing above the gate)
