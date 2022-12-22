 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Peppy's Adventure update for 22 December 2022

Steam Winter Sale - 50% Off + Exclusive Skin

Share · View all patches · Build 10194023 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Anyone playing the game during this sale will be granted a unique skin for Peppy that will remain available in your dressing room after the event ends.

Changed files in this update

Peppy's Adventure Windows Depot Depot 1588911
  • Loading history…
Peppy's Adventure MacOS Depot Depot 1588912
  • Loading history…
Peppy's Adventure Linux Depot Depot 1588913
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link