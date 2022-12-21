 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Space Wreck update for 21 December 2022

Hotfix 1.2.20 - fix broken travel & hide UI shortcut

Share · View all patches · Build 10193948 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This will fix a potential crash introduced by the previous update.

Also, minor improvements:

  • if you convince the crew of the scavenger vessel, they are not hostile
  • press X to hide/show UI; handy for screenshots.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1063541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link