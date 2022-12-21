Hotfix 1.2.20 - fix broken travel & hide UI shortcut

This will fix a potential crash introduced by the previous update.
Also, minor improvements:
- if you convince the crew of the scavenger vessel, they are not hostile
- press X to hide/show UI; handy for screenshots.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
This will fix a potential crash introduced by the previous update.
Also, minor improvements:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update