BAD DREAMS update for 21 December 2022

Patch 4 (Day 5)

Patch 4 (Day 5)

Build 10193900

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Add help if guardians isn't activate to avoid to spanw in wrong direction
  • Fix Movement issue during end of Chapter 1.1
  • Fix Potential issue during menu (loop to the same level)
  • Minor improvements

