- Add help if guardians isn't activate to avoid to spanw in wrong direction
- Fix Movement issue during end of Chapter 1.1
- Fix Potential issue during menu (loop to the same level)
- Minor improvements
BAD DREAMS update for 21 December 2022
Patch 4 (Day 5)
