- We have added a Christmas version of the main game theme.
- We have fixed a bug that blocked the player when cleaning a table on top of a stain on the floor.
- We have fixed a visual bug in the golden candles.
- We have readjusted some lights and bloom intensity.
- We have added new sounds in the haggling mini-game.
- Now when digging in the snow, snow appears on the shovel instead of dirt.
- We have updated the translations.
Travellers Rest update for 21 December 2022
Patch v0.5.4.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Traveller's Rest Content Depot 1139981
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update