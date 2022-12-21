 Skip to content

Travellers Rest update for 21 December 2022

Patch v0.5.4.3

  • We have added a Christmas version of the main game theme.
  • We have fixed a bug that blocked the player when cleaning a table on top of a stain on the floor.
  • We have fixed a visual bug in the golden candles.
  • We have readjusted some lights and bloom intensity.
  • We have added new sounds in the haggling mini-game.
  • Now when digging in the snow, snow appears on the shovel instead of dirt.
  • We have updated the translations.

