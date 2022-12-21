- Add control remapping for most Keyboard shortcuts in gameplay and build mode (in Options near the lower left)
- Add control remapping for most gamepad shortcuts
- [NOTE: Most help displays haven't been updated yet, so they will mostly display the default, not what a control currently is.]
- Added 2 new parts: Y-Split 120 (perfect 3-way split, good for making hexagons/etc), and 5-Way 120 (2 more connectors on top/bottom)
- Added ability for hook launcher to attach to entities and to player vehicles
- Added "Lock Cabs In Place" option for Sandbox mode (not saved with vehicle, intended for building advanced vehicles)
- Added MAX IMPACT SPEED display, shows up if you get an impact of 200 km/hr or more (helps with Ballista testing)
- Adjusted level load damage falloff time to 3 seconds (instead of 5)
- Adjusted a number of part masses/costs (mostly in the FrameSimple category)
- Fixed Min Rotation slider not snapping to smaller increments when holding shift
- Added a small message to the Load Vehicle menu about restoring the previous vehicle if you meant to save instead
- Added a possible fix to the game soft-crashing if the downloaded featured vehicle file can't be read by the game
Instruments of Destruction update for 21 December 2022
Version 0.207 Changes (Control Remapping)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
