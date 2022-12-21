 Skip to content

Instruments of Destruction update for 21 December 2022

Version 0.207 Changes (Control Remapping)

  • Add control remapping for most Keyboard shortcuts in gameplay and build mode (in Options near the lower left)
  • Add control remapping for most gamepad shortcuts
  • [NOTE: Most help displays haven't been updated yet, so they will mostly display the default, not what a control currently is.]
  • Added 2 new parts: Y-Split 120 (perfect 3-way split, good for making hexagons/etc), and 5-Way 120 (2 more connectors on top/bottom)
  • Added ability for hook launcher to attach to entities and to player vehicles
  • Added "Lock Cabs In Place" option for Sandbox mode (not saved with vehicle, intended for building advanced vehicles)
  • Added MAX IMPACT SPEED display, shows up if you get an impact of 200 km/hr or more (helps with Ballista testing)
  • Adjusted level load damage falloff time to 3 seconds (instead of 5)
  • Adjusted a number of part masses/costs (mostly in the FrameSimple category)
  • Fixed Min Rotation slider not snapping to smaller increments when holding shift
  • Added a small message to the Load Vehicle menu about restoring the previous vehicle if you meant to save instead
  • Added a possible fix to the game soft-crashing if the downloaded featured vehicle file can't be read by the game

