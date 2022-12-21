1.0.3 - Small Patch

Settings
- Fullscreen can now be used with lower resolutions.
- Added an option to keep the audio playing while the game is in the background.
Other
- Slightly increased the drop rate for all set coins.
- Improved rendering performance when there are many particle effects.
Fixes
- Fixed visitor coins landing inside each other when a coin stack is almost full.
- Fixed the invalid placement indicator being hidden in some cases.
- Fixed items that weren’t scaling correctly when used with [spoiler]the cauldron[/spoiler].
