Garden Galaxy update for 21 December 2022

1.0.3 - Small Patch

Settings

  • Fullscreen can now be used with lower resolutions.
  • Added an option to keep the audio playing while the game is in the background.

Other

  • Slightly increased the drop rate for all set coins.
  • Improved rendering performance when there are many particle effects.

Fixes

  • Fixed visitor coins landing inside each other when a coin stack is almost full.
  • Fixed the invalid placement indicator being hidden in some cases.
  • Fixed items that weren’t scaling correctly when used with [spoiler]the cauldron[/spoiler].

