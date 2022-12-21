Technical Tests + Developer Report

Hello everyone!

There are upcoming week-day tests over the next few weeks. They generally will be scheduled to run for 3 hours each. We're happy to provide more appropriate testing time for certain regions within our community!

Focus:

Matchmaking + server scaling updates

128p / 64p: Game mode + map design polish

Misc. fixes

News updates for these tests will be handled primarily via Discord, as we work actively with the community.

If you'd like to support us further, check out our Patreon!, which comes with some cool customization rewards, not to mention a key for early access! It is our only source of funding, and we thank all of our Patrons and players for supporting the development. We are planning to release in Q1/Q2 2023.

All times and dates are subject to change, read along further for the full message from our Lead Developer. Don't forget, our 6 hour Stress Test takes place this Friday! Info here.

Dev Report:

We will be running weekday tests more frequently next +2 weeks to polish our matchmaking - server scaling up/down system - 32vs32 - 64vs64 gamemodes / map design.

The points I want to improve;

We clearly had problems on launching smaller servers (32vs32 - 64vs64), I want to polish it further.

Continue polishing quick match.

Fix remaining bugs on backend, if any left. (all bugs from collected logs from previous playtest are fixed)

Improve the maps / game modes for smaller sizes.

We will still host 127vs127 player servers, however 64vs64/32vs32 will be our main goal to polish as until now, 127vs127 was the focus all this time.

I am aware that playtest times are horrible (almost not acceptable) for USA players, especially west coast players. I have been trying to find a time that will work for 3 regions (US-EU-AS) and we learned in a hard way, that time does not exist. Whichever time we choose, always one region is sleeping, or it's extremely morning, and second region is about to sleep.

After those small bugs on backend are fixed and 32vs32/64vs64 server launching etc polished, we will have a proper 24 hour playtest. Until then, we will be running 2 times playtest days, one favor to EU-US, other favor to AS - US.

Start/End Times:

December 21st

December 22nd

Server Regions:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia

Australia

Supported Match Sizes:

127 v 127 (254 players)

64 v 64 (128 players)

32 v 32 (64 players)

FAQ:

I've never played before, how do I join?

Head to our store page, and click "Request Access", it should be granted instantly! A Steam account created before 2022 is necessary to connect for playtesting.

I already have playtest access, do I need to sign up again?

Nope, welcome back!

Some of your tests use a different build, do I need a code for this?

No, the main branch is fine!

Is streaming/recording allowed?

Sure! Just keep in mind this is still in-development.

Where do I report bugs, or other issues?

We would greatly appreciate it if you'd share with us over on our Discord, but if for whatever reason that is not possible, feel free to make use of our Steam Community!

