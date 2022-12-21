Motördoom Alpha Playtest Patch 05

Additions / Changes
- Changed the card capacity of "Heal On Kill" to 2 (before it was 3)
- Changed the card "Heal On Kill" so it only registers on enemy killed and not on enemy died
- Lowered the balance difficulty increase punishment if you do more than one manual in a row
- "Always Aim" Option. If enabled, you're always in aim mode
- Endless Mode - Run lasts forever and you can get every upgrade as many times as you want
Warning: Endless mode will start lagging! Probably until your game crashes. Have fun!
