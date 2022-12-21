 Skip to content

Motordoom Playtest update for 21 December 2022

Motördoom Alpha Playtest Patch 05

Last edited by Wendy

Additions / Changes

  • Changed the card capacity of "Heal On Kill" to 2 (before it was 3)
  • Changed the card "Heal On Kill" so it only registers on enemy killed and not on enemy died
  • Lowered the balance difficulty increase punishment if you do more than one manual in a row
  • "Always Aim" Option. If enabled, you're always in aim mode
  • Endless Mode - Run lasts forever and you can get every upgrade as many times as you want

Warning: Endless mode will start lagging! Probably until your game crashes. Have fun!

