CENTURY CITY TIMES: POCKET AND DURABILITY

Hello Citizens!

The last few weeks have been full of work for us, and news for you. Soon we will launch the Winter Helliday, with everything it entails: new furniture, enemies and devices. We're also working on the referral system, which will be available shortly. Now, however, we want to explain a little more thoroughly the operation of two new mechanics: the pocket and durability.

Pocket

Last week we told you about a safe slot system that favors players with a stealthy play style. Now we have some more news to share with you: the pocket is an additional inventory slot that the player has access to, and it is unlocked by default from the start of the game.

The items contained in the pocket are not lost when the player dies, and are not lootable by other players. Less feasting on the carcasses for you, vultures brave entrepreneurs!

To balance that, the items in the pocket cannot be equipped, so they do not appear in any selection wheel. When the player fast grabs an item from a container, usual inventory slots have priority for item placement, but if all inventory slots are full, fast grabbing an item puts it in the pocket.

Durability

In the previous devlog we also talked to you about durability: it is a mechanic that enables weapons to have a limited lifespan, that wears down on use, and that, only when consumed, makes the weapons unusable.

Weapons have a degradation system: the gun you are going to use will lose durability for every bullet you will shoot, based on the specific weapon damage multiplier. Of course, you can keep control of your favorite weapon with a percentage that mirrors the state of the gun. Clearly, when the percentage reaches 0%, it means the weapon is broken, and you can not use it anymore. Obviously, your love for Miss Rosebud will protect her from the weight of time: she can not decay.

While firearms have a degradation per shot, a melee weapon has a degradation per hit: it means that it decays only when hitting enemies, and so if you miss the melee attack, it will not lose durability.

When a melee attack hits one enemy, it receives one instance of degradation; a melee attack that hits two or more enemies receives two or more degradation instances, based on the number of enemies hit. Fists do not have durability and cannot break, thanks to your love for, well, yourself, is so great!

As for the weapon’s value, it decreases linearly based on its durability. A weapon's value is 100% when the durability is at maximum and goes down to x% of the original value when the weapon is broken. It is relevant to notice that broken weapons can still be delivered for quests or sold to the junk dealer!

Will you use your weapons to the last bit, or will you jealously keep them in your pockets? Let us know on Hell is Others's official discord here.