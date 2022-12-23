Hello, I wanted to wish you a happy holiday and share the patch note of the Christmas update.
Adding features :
- Loadout between maps
- Dissolution material for character when it dies
- Skill system
- Christmas Map
- Parade entertainment
- Skill heal
- Snowball skill
- Christmas hat
- Snow on the maps
Two-handed weapon skill :
- Snowball skill (input : "E")
- Skill heal (input : "A")
Bow skill :
- Snowball skill (input : "E")
Twitch Integration :
- Team system
System reworked & modified :
- Movement character
- Interface Graphique
- Weapon for skill
Changed files in this update