Bite Me update for 23 December 2022

Christmas Update

Bite Me update for 23 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, I wanted to wish you a happy holiday and share the patch note of the Christmas update.

Adding features :

  • Loadout between maps
  • Dissolution material for character when it dies
  • Skill system
  • Christmas Map
  • Parade entertainment
  • Skill heal
  • Snowball skill
  • Christmas hat
  • Snow on the maps

Two-handed weapon skill :

  • Snowball skill (input : "E")
  • Skill heal (input : "A")

Bow skill :

  • Snowball skill (input : "E")

Twitch Integration :

  • Team system

System reworked & modified :

  • Movement character
  • Interface Graphique
  • Weapon for skill

Changed files in this update

Depot 2136481
  • Loading history…
