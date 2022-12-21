Lunistice ver. 1.05 Out Now!

Hello everyone!

Right before Christmas I have a little present for you: Lunistice ver. 1.05 is out now! 🎄🎁

This update focuses mostly on adding a better camera system and some rebalancing, especially for Toree's levels.

I'd also like to take this opportunity to thank you so so much for your support! The release of Lunistice is now a little over a month ago and the amount of support and feedback I got (and am still getting) is nothing short of amazing! 💖

I always said that my main goal for Lunistice was to just have a bunch of people have a good and chill time for a little while in these truly stressful times. And I'm incredibly humbled that my little game seemed to do just that for... a lot more than a "bunch" of people.

I can't wait to show you all what I've got in store for the next project! If you'd like to keep up in real-time with updates on any future projects (and I'm planning to be as open and communicative about the dev process as with this game), be sure to join our Community Discord and/or follow me on Twitter!

Thank you so, so much for all of your support. Y'all made this past grueling year 100% worth it 🙇

And now: have a changelog! Happy Holidays! 💖

Lunistice ver. 1.05 Changelog

Additions

Added "Smooth Camera" option to the Camera menu. This will smooth out horizontal camera movement overall, which should (hopefully) lead to a much more controllable character and reduced motion sickness for many people. This option is active by default on fresh save files only and can be deactivated at any time to restore the camera to its old behaviour

Added UI elements for tracking your progress in Stage 5-2

Changes

Overhauled camera snapping (left trigger button). Instead of using Hana's view direction for recentering it'll now take player input into account (when moving). This means that the camera should now snap to where you want to go, not where the character's currently looking at

Removed a bunch of enemies from Toree's levels. Mind you, Toree is still considered the de facto "hard-mode" of the game and you will have to do some "weird" jumps, but most if not all of the really unfair enemies should be gone now

Rebalanced final section of Stage 2-1

Very slight rebalancing of Stage 2-2

Rebalanced Stage 4-2. Again

Very slight rebalancing of Stage 5-2

Made hitboxes on rolling pin stage hazards much more lenient

Fixes