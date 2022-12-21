Patch 2.1.2 [Vehicle overhaul + Bug fixes]

Hey folks!
We've compiled our final patch for this year. This one includes a full vehicle overhaul as well as some much needed bug fixes.
Happy Holidays!
Full Patch Notes:
2.1.2 Patch
21 December 2022
--- Fixes
- Removed the issue where a small amount of players would have their save file completely empty while loading.
- Removed rounding issue when completing soup tasks.
- Hydro Cropper now properly saves its contents.
- Various sound fixes, water sounds are now appropriately in their correct volume level switchers.
- Soup values are now appropriate to their contents.
- Translation fixes for some store items.
- Skipping time in screenshot camera will no longer grow plants faster, but this feature will still work with the hourglass.
- Subtitle text now correctly appears in all languages with unique letters.
- Multiple currency types in a store no longer delete the un-used currency.
- Carrots now spawn slightly higher than before.
- Corn maximum scale size reduced.
- Carrots no longer roll around.
- Seed bags will no longer change size.
--- Changes
- Overhauled vehicles completely.
Changed files in this update