Hydroneer update for 21 December 2022

Patch 2.1.2 [Vehicle overhaul + Bug fixes]

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey folks!
We've compiled our final patch for this year. This one includes a full vehicle overhaul as well as some much needed bug fixes.
Happy Holidays!

Full Patch Notes:

2.1.2 Patch
21 December 2022

--- Fixes

  • Removed the issue where a small amount of players would have their save file completely empty while loading.
  • Removed rounding issue when completing soup tasks.
  • Hydro Cropper now properly saves its contents.
  • Various sound fixes, water sounds are now appropriately in their correct volume level switchers.
  • Soup values are now appropriate to their contents.
  • Translation fixes for some store items.
  • Skipping time in screenshot camera will no longer grow plants faster, but this feature will still work with the hourglass.
  • Subtitle text now correctly appears in all languages with unique letters.
  • Multiple currency types in a store no longer delete the un-used currency.
  • Carrots now spawn slightly higher than before.
  • Corn maximum scale size reduced.
  • Carrots no longer roll around.
  • Seed bags will no longer change size.

--- Changes

  • Overhauled vehicles completely.

