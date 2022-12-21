 Skip to content

Legendary Mahjong 2 update for 21 December 2022

Update from December 21, 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Removed mystery boxes from some levels (they may have caused the game to crash and give a negative gaming experience).
  2. Tile selections now have the correct offset when using bonuses.
  3. Slight improvement in loading speed.
  4. Limiting fps in moments of fade immediately before and after loading content.

