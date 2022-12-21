- Removed mystery boxes from some levels (they may have caused the game to crash and give a negative gaming experience).
- Tile selections now have the correct offset when using bonuses.
- Slight improvement in loading speed.
- Limiting fps in moments of fade immediately before and after loading content.
Legendary Mahjong 2 update for 21 December 2022
Update from December 21, 2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Legendary_Mahjong_2 Depot 1747801
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update