- Fixed some german translation text.
- Bug fix/ Bug: Pressing undo after leaving traps/fire makes the unit damaged again.
- Bug fix/ Bug: Teleport trap is not activated after undo.
- UI / Unlocked classes/parties are shown properly
Crawl Tactics update for 21 December 2022
v1.2.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
