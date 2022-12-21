 Skip to content

Crawl Tactics update for 21 December 2022

v1.2.1

Build 10192613 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed some german translation text.
  • Bug fix/ Bug: Pressing undo after leaving traps/fire makes the unit damaged again.
  • Bug fix/ Bug: Teleport trap is not activated after undo.
  • UI / Unlocked classes/parties are shown properly

