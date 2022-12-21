0.6.0 Achievements added, New SFX, New Ladybug Wall and much more!

- Achievements added (more to be added later)
- Ladybug Wall : Finished, has two new rewards
- 3 New Astral Gates added to the Gold Mines
- Fire Bounce practice room
- New Dash FX
- Tons of existing SFX remade
- New SFX for Screw King
- New SFX for the Big Germ Boss
- New SFX for the Ghost Lord
- SFX added to Lords of Shadows Boss
- SFX tweaks to Warrior Statue
- Some SFX given to Butterfly Boss
- You get 50 Map Pins the first time you find the pin upgrade.
- Extra pin pickups removed from the world
- Some visual changes to Pins
- Parrying projectiles resets Greencaps animation (allowing you to attack directly after a parry)
- Some tweaks to how hitting parried projectiles feels like
- Overcharing a Fire Bounce won't lose it's power once you are overcharged (When it's blue it'll stay blue)
- Fixed some bugs with Firebounce / Bouncing into walls
- Removed the Sharpening Stone sword animations (I did not like them)
- Fixed the Vertical Electric Spirits from spawning when paused
- Some SFX tweaks
- Small tweaks to Deep Grotto tiles
- Master Blockmonster will die like the other bosses do
- Fixed some projectiles going through Red Vines
- Big Butterfly Box hitboxes remade
- Slowed Big Butterfly down a bit
- Fixed a bug where Boss Titles won't play if you Teleport out from a Boss Room
