 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lone Fungus update for 21 December 2022

0.6.0 Achievements added, New SFX, New Ladybug Wall and much more!

Share · View all patches · Build 10192558 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Achievements added (more to be added later)
  • Ladybug Wall : Finished, has two new rewards
  • 3 New Astral Gates added to the Gold Mines
  • Fire Bounce practice room
  • New Dash FX
  • Tons of existing SFX remade
  • New SFX for Screw King
  • New SFX for the Big Germ Boss
  • New SFX for the Ghost Lord
  • SFX added to Lords of Shadows Boss
  • SFX tweaks to Warrior Statue
  • Some SFX given to Butterfly Boss
  • You get 50 Map Pins the first time you find the pin upgrade.
  • Extra pin pickups removed from the world
  • Some visual changes to Pins
  • Parrying projectiles resets Greencaps animation (allowing you to attack directly after a parry)
  • Some tweaks to how hitting parried projectiles feels like
  • Overcharing a Fire Bounce won't lose it's power once you are overcharged (When it's blue it'll stay blue)
  • Fixed some bugs with Firebounce / Bouncing into walls
  • Removed the Sharpening Stone sword animations (I did not like them)
  • Fixed the Vertical Electric Spirits from spawning when paused
  • Some SFX tweaks
  • Small tweaks to Deep Grotto tiles
  • Master Blockmonster will die like the other bosses do
  • Fixed some projectiles going through Red Vines
  • Big Butterfly Box hitboxes remade
  • Slowed Big Butterfly down a bit
  • Fixed a bug where Boss Titles won't play if you Teleport out from a Boss Room

Changed files in this update

Lone Fungus Depot 1674781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link