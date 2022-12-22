 Skip to content

Warhammer Quest: Silver Tower update for 22 December 2022

v2.1005 - Season 3!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

SEASON 3 HAS BEGUN!

Featuring all new Daily Quests and Gauntlets.
A challenging new Weekly Trial.
New environments from the Cursed City expansion.
Plus a brand new Champion to collect.

