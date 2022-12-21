- Fixed new christmas lights' shadows
- Changed road pieces level editor folder layout, "Special" blocks now have their own folder
Zeepkist update for 21 December 2022
Zeepkist Awesome Alpha - Version 12, Patch 1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Zeepkist Content Depot 1440671
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update