Dear FSFER,
here are some bugs in the game after the update, the development team is currently fixing them and we will release patches and compensation as soon as possible.
Known bugs.
- Under certain circumstances, the goalkeeper would get stuck and cause the game to stop
- Skills Eqquiped by the captain in classic mode are displayed in 1on1 mode
- Skills in 1on1 mode do not work correctly for non-captain characters
- Some logos are displayed incorrectly in certain areas
- The loading screen shows joystick-related tips when the joystick is not connected
- TeamSkill interface does not work correctly in 1on1 mode under certain circumstances
7.Cancellation of a match in Football Mode does not allow you to start or exit the room again.
We apologise for any inconvenience caused and we recommend that you try Football Mode first.
__Sean,dueling with QA engineer
Changed files in this update