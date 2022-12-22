 Skip to content

A Walk With My Dog update for 22 December 2022

A Little Winter Update

A Walk With My Dog update for 22 December 2022 · Build 10191853

It got cold and it started snowing under the mountain!
You might also get a new achievement if you "fight" the snowman.

Full list of changes:

  • Snow area, with a new achievement, photo, snowballs and falling snow
  • Option to enable snow mode for the whole game (after finishing the game once)
  • Fixed dog getting stuck if he can't poop
  • Dog will poop more if he eats things
  • Added a close button to the snake minigame
  • Some gamepad mouse pointer tweaks
  • Some typo fixes and text tweaks

