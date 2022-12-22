A Little Winter Update

It got cold and it started snowing under the mountain!
You might also get a new achievement if you "fight" the snowman.
Full list of changes:
- Snow area, with a new achievement, photo, snowballs and falling snow
- Option to enable snow mode for the whole game (after finishing the game once)
- Fixed dog getting stuck if he can't poop
- Dog will poop more if he eats things
- Added a close button to the snake minigame
- Some gamepad mouse pointer tweaks
- Some typo fixes and text tweaks
Changed files in this update