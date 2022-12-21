- Fixed some crafting lists for home world fort.
- Trying to handle FPS drop in snow zone
- Dying inside ruptures will now bring you to full hp
- Remove motion blur
- Fixed typo in leech skill
- Improvements to map
- Keys will now require 200 of a zone resource instead of 40
- Fixed day/night issues in some rifts
- Increase pick up range of bags in ruptures
- Building chests and other items in home fort should work better
Dwarven Realms update for 21 December 2022
Mid Season HOTFIX
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update