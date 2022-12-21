 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dwarven Realms update for 21 December 2022

Mid Season HOTFIX

Share · View all patches · Build 10191846 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed some crafting lists for home world fort.
  • Trying to handle FPS drop in snow zone
  • Dying inside ruptures will now bring you to full hp
  • Remove motion blur
  • Fixed typo in leech skill
  • Improvements to map
  • Keys will now require 200 of a zone resource instead of 40
  • Fixed day/night issues in some rifts
  • Increase pick up range of bags in ruptures
  • Building chests and other items in home fort should work better

Changed files in this update

Depot 2015241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link