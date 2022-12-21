- Updated Unity from 2018 to 2021
- Added back button to game Lobby
- Added current build version to game menu
- Added better visual text effect when running out of time
- Added better visual text effect for active traps
- Numerous bug fixes
KobberParty - Castle Explorer update for 21 December 2022
New version
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
KobberParty - Castle Explorer Content Depot 1150161
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update