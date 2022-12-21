 Skip to content

KobberParty - Castle Explorer update for 21 December 2022

New version

Build 10191746

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated Unity from 2018 to 2021
  • Added back button to game Lobby
  • Added current build version to game menu
  • Added better visual text effect when running out of time
  • Added better visual text effect for active traps
  • Numerous bug fixes

