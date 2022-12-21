Made non-combat ships to auto-retreat when enemy attacks sector.
Fixed issue of builder ships returning to the combat sector after retreat.
Final Upgrade update for 21 December 2022
1.0.0.18
Patchnotes via Steam Community
