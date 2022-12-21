 Skip to content

Final Upgrade update for 21 December 2022

1.0.0.18

Build 10191673

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Made non-combat ships to auto-retreat when enemy attacks sector.
Fixed issue of builder ships returning to the combat sector after retreat.

