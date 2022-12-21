 Skip to content

Space Shells update for 21 December 2022

Update to version 0.1.5

Update to version 0.1.5

Share · View all patches · Build 10191597 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Update option menu
  • Fix audio option
  • Now anti-aliasing can be disabled
  • Add spectrator mode fore streaming
  • Add key info
  • Enemy hitbox improved
  • Fixed issue with invulnerable enemy
  • and many balance changes!

