- Update option menu
- Fix audio option
- Now anti-aliasing can be disabled
- Add spectrator mode fore streaming
- Add key info
- Enemy hitbox improved
- Fixed issue with invulnerable enemy
- and many balance changes!
Space Shells update for 21 December 2022
Update to version 0.1.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
