 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kandria update for 21 December 2022

Minor Fix to Settings Menu

Share · View all patches · Build 10191536 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The settings menu should no longer crash when no specific language is chosen.
  • The in-progress German translation has been added. Quests up to Q6 have been translated as a first draft.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1261431
  • Loading history…
Depot 1261432
  • Loading history…
Depot 1261434
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link