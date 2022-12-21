- Added premium mirrors template
- Improved Euro 6 Display
- Improved Heizung scripts with Auto mode added
- O560_TE5_Int template file updated
- Some 3D objects improved
- Improved KI buses
- Corrected Comfort Euro V OM457 Automatic version that would not accelerate with Automatic Clutch
- Diesel Particle Filter function added
- Corrected some animations
- Krueger bitmap textures fixed
OMSI 2 update for 21 December 2022
Changelog
Patchnotes via Steam Community
"OMSI 2 Add-on Coach O560 Series (2228170)"-Depot Depot 2228170
