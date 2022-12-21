 Skip to content

OMSI 2 update for 21 December 2022

Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 10191461

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added premium mirrors template
  • Improved Euro 6 Display
  • Improved Heizung scripts with Auto mode added
  • O560_TE5_Int template file updated
  • Some 3D objects improved
  • Improved KI buses
  • Corrected Comfort Euro V OM457 Automatic version that would not accelerate with Automatic Clutch
  • Diesel Particle Filter function added
  • Corrected some animations
  • Krueger bitmap textures fixed

