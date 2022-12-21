 Skip to content

sunny-place update for 21 December 2022

PATCH - v1.35! Hard hat and global ghosts on all track! Merry xmas everybody!!

21 December 2022

  • Hard hat is in.
  • Global ghost carriage racer enabled on all track!

Merry xmas and happy new year everyone! ːss3dtːːss3dHeart3ː

xoxo
tjerny

