Solargene update for 26 December 2022

0.11.66

Patchnotes
  • Fixed a crash when it is impossible to determine the asteroid belt
  • Storage of ready-made food in the initial tables of European and Chinese cuisines has been increased by 2 times
  • Increased energy consumption of tables with ready-made food in European and Chinese cuisines

