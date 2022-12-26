- Fixed a crash when it is impossible to determine the asteroid belt
- Storage of ready-made food in the initial tables of European and Chinese cuisines has been increased by 2 times
- Increased energy consumption of tables with ready-made food in European and Chinese cuisines
Solargene update for 26 December 2022
0.11.66
