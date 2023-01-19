 Skip to content

Avorion update for 19 January 2023

Patch 2.3.1 is now live on the default branch!

Share · View all patches · Build 10191240 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Performance

"While working on our next free content update (more on that here) we've made major improvements to sector loading times, as well as some adjustments to our RAM management, that we didn't want to keep from you, so, enjoy!"

  • Improved performance of base game loop (client & server) by 0.6ms (ca. +4% better performance at 60FPS)

    • Note: This was on our office workstations, impact on other machines can differ, but there should be a notable impact especially for older hardware

  • Improved performance of loading screens when ambient shuttles are enabled, but none are active in the sector

  • Drastically improved performance of loading screens when there are lots of asteroids and shaders are set to "Normal"

    • Note: 24s loading screen down to 6s loading screen for massive asteroid fields on our workstations at the office

  • Improved general performance of scripts

  • Strongly reduced memory usage of scripts

  • Improved server performance when leaving rift sectors

  • F10, /profile and /status no longer stall client/server during the output filedump

Modding

  • Dev-Script lib/entitydbg.lua is no longer added to everything by default but when pressing F4

