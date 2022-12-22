Winter has come! 🎄🎁❄️

Hi Chefs! 👨‍🍳

We wish you all the best, a peaceful and joyful Christmas, an amazing Winter Holiday and a Happy New Year! 🎄🎁

Thank you so much for this year, you are the best! 🔥



This is the perfect time to play Winter mode! Feel the magic of the holidays, prepare dishes for your guests who are already waiting by the fireplace and Christmas tree! We invite you to play this mode, now is the best time to do so!

To access this game mode, start a new game and choose Winter Holidays from the list. ❄️

⚙️ We have also fixed a few bugs and improved the game:

Bugfixes and a new look for Winter Holiday Mode - improved lighting, new decoration elements and many more changes!

Replaced some sprites for hovered/pressed state to increase readability, especially for gamepad

Improved gamepad navigation in Settings view

Customer review in Shelter mode should now display only valid complaints

On gamepad, it should now be possible to enable and disable perks in shelter perks view

When Custom Menu is enabled, players can now upgrade recipes only in Custom Menu view. This returns to normal after disabling Custom Menu

On keyboard, it is now possible to rebind the key assigned to the No Gravity mode

Disabled No Gravity mode on Shelter

Various fixes to the hints displayed when using dualshock controller

Grill should now properly work after repairing it

Music played via radio is now actually playing through the radio - the further away you go from it, the quieter the music becomes

Changed default size of the circle displayed when applying toppings to the pastries

Chicken breasts should now properly heat when placed on the hot plate

Sausage & Egg Muffin recipe should now display correct steps

🎁🎄 For the Steam Winter Sale we have the following discounts available:

👨‍🍳Cooking Simulator - 55%

🍕Pizza - 41%

👓VR - 25%

🍰Cakes & Cookies - 47%

🎥Food Network - 30%

☢️Shelter - 25%

[url=https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/15066/Cooking_Simulator_Complete_Bundle/]![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/29063568/a65bebf0be63864b6eda3efc98aa4802c181e400.png)

[/url]

Happy holidays! 🎅