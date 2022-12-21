- Xmas Time Limited Event and it's whole lot of shiny design. Special Background decoration for a week. 3 Farmers Exclusive Cosmetic (Code, Patreon & Soul Shop) and 1 Cart Exclusive Cosmetic (Code).
- Custom Input can now save % ("?" info updated). Simply use a % in the Input box and after right click the Custom Input (it will save the % value and not the raw value).
- Fixed Expedition Shop Upgrade that increased Pet Damage was applied twice.
Farmer Against Potatoes Idle update for 21 December 2022
Xmas Event
Patchnotes via Steam Community
