Farmer Against Potatoes Idle update for 21 December 2022

Xmas Event

21 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Xmas Time Limited Event and it's whole lot of shiny design. Special Background decoration for a week. 3 Farmers Exclusive Cosmetic (Code, Patreon & Soul Shop) and 1 Cart Exclusive Cosmetic (Code).
  • Custom Input can now save % ("?" info updated). Simply use a % in the Input box and after right click the Custom Input (it will save the % value and not the raw value).
  • Fixed Expedition Shop Upgrade that increased Pet Damage was applied twice.

