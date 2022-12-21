 Skip to content

Cosmo Clash update for 21 December 2022

V1.0 is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 10191193 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today we are moving Cosmo Clash out of Early Access and into the wild! Heartfelt thanks to everyone who helped us test the game!

Full list of changes will be posted once we launch the game offcially today at 10:00 am PST

Depot 1481731
