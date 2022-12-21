 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Depersonalization update for 21 December 2022

Ver. 1.3.12, BUG fixed and optimizations

Share · View all patches · Build 10191188 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
BUG FIX
  • Wake effect of trait "Negative and Indolent" is fixed.
  • A bug of adding trait to the wrong object in the temple.
  • An empty return while deleting weapons.
  • The problem of abnormal attacking times with Nunchakus.
  • Wrong buff trigger location while effect resulting.
  • Character errors while checking.
  • Mixed issue between demo edition and EA edition.
  • Overlap problem of resouces while back to the temple.
  • The determination of mental exhaustion.
  • Wrong logic while interacting with Walker.
  • Wrong logic about Wiseman.
  • The problem about adult Anan's weapons and equipment will get an extra copy in the All-in-One scenario.
Optimizations
  • Infected maids description now can be viewed properly.
  • Some translation is added.
  • Add a hint when returning to the Temple.
  • Optimize the multi-language display of traits and interlude.
  • Creating a new character will not cost anything, and because of this, Deleting a character will not get Space-time points back. Mental Solidification state is removed now (That means if your SP lowers to 0, you are still "Exhausted" now)
  • Add two ways to use splints and bandages, regular use without check, medical use can get better results.
  • Lower the difficulty of battle with rats and greedy in the All-in-One.
  • Increase some skill value of the adult Anan.
  • You can find splint in Anan's Dorm room now.

Changed depots in test branch

View more data in app history for build 10191188
Depot 1477071
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link