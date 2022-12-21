Ver. 1.3.12, BUG fixed and optimizations

BUG FIX
- Wake effect of trait "Negative and Indolent" is fixed.
- A bug of adding trait to the wrong object in the temple.
- An empty return while deleting weapons.
- The problem of abnormal attacking times with Nunchakus.
- Wrong buff trigger location while effect resulting.
- Character errors while checking.
- Mixed issue between demo edition and EA edition.
- Overlap problem of resouces while back to the temple.
- The determination of mental exhaustion.
- Wrong logic while interacting with Walker.
- Wrong logic about Wiseman.
- The problem about adult Anan's weapons and equipment will get an extra copy in the All-in-One scenario.
Optimizations
- Infected maids description now can be viewed properly.
- Some translation is added.
- Add a hint when returning to the Temple.
- Optimize the multi-language display of traits and interlude.
- Creating a new character will not cost anything, and because of this, Deleting a character will not get Space-time points back. Mental Solidification state is removed now (That means if your SP lowers to 0, you are still "Exhausted" now)
- Add two ways to use splints and bandages, regular use without check, medical use can get better results.
- Lower the difficulty of battle with rats and greedy in the All-in-One.
- Increase some skill value of the adult Anan.
- You can find splint in Anan's Dorm room now.
Changed depots in test branch