 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Unsolved Case update for 21 December 2022

Unsolved Case - Update 1.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10191070 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Added "how to play" instructions in the main menu
  • Increased font size in the options
  • Updated device buttons on level 2 to be color-blind friendly
  • Add effects that show the passage of time in the last level
  • Added new music in the levels
  • Check compatibility with the server version

Bug fixes:

  • Changed the Lobby input field to prevent validation errors that sometimes resulted in the "Unknown error occurred" message
  • Updated server authentication method to prevent "Unknown error occurred" message
  • Correctly control the volume of the sound effects in the cutscenes
  • Sometimes audio settings were not saved correctly
  • Some sounds that should have been heard by the other player were not transmitted correctly

Changed files in this update

Depot 2084051
  • Loading history…
Depot 2084052
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link