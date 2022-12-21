Unsolved Case - Update 1.1.0

Changes:
- Added "how to play" instructions in the main menu
- Increased font size in the options
- Updated device buttons on level 2 to be color-blind friendly
- Add effects that show the passage of time in the last level
- Added new music in the levels
- Check compatibility with the server version
Bug fixes:
- Changed the Lobby input field to prevent validation errors that sometimes resulted in the "Unknown error occurred" message
- Updated server authentication method to prevent "Unknown error occurred" message
- Correctly control the volume of the sound effects in the cutscenes
- Sometimes audio settings were not saved correctly
- Some sounds that should have been heard by the other player were not transmitted correctly
Changed files in this update