Aerofly FS 4 Flight Simulator update for 21 December 2022

Aerofly FS Version 4.1.3.5 ( 2022-12-21 )

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This minor update features the following changes:

  • The Steam Deck compatibility issues were fixed
  • The thermals simulation has been adjusted so it's easier to find thermals when using a glider

