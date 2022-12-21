Aerofly FS Version 4.1.3.5 ( 2022-12-21 )

This minor update features the following changes:
- The Steam Deck compatibility issues were fixed
- The thermals simulation has been adjusted so it's easier to find thermals when using a glider
