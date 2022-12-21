 Skip to content

少女妖精弹珠台 Elf Girl Pinball update for 21 December 2022

Added a new pinball game mode "intense shooting mode".

Share · View all patches · Build 10190764 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

If you have any bugs or comments and suggestions, please feedback to me so that I can correct them in time.
thanks~

