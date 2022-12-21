Added a new pinball game mode "intense shooting mode".
If you have any bugs or comments and suggestions, please feedback to me so that I can correct them in time.
thanks~
少女妖精弹珠台 Elf Girl Pinball update for 21 December 2022
