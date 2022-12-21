Patch 0.7.6.4 - More fixes!

This patch does the following:
- Fixes a crash related to skeletons attacking.
- Fixes an issue where risen would not get healed.
- Cloaks now animate when the wearer is moving. (This code has been there for a long time, but was wrongly implemented, my bad - moving cloaks are important!)
- Correct text when crafting cheese in stove menus. (Cheese does not require raw cheese, but fresh milk)
- Fixes a bug where tamed animals stood still, refused to eat and starved.
- Fixes a few more text related stuff.
Best wishes and lots of love! <3
//Mattias
