 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Grim Nights 2 - Realms update for 21 December 2022

Patch 0.7.6.4 - More fixes!

Share · View all patches · Build 10190403 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch does the following:

  • Fixes a crash related to skeletons attacking.
  • Fixes an issue where risen would not get healed.
  • Cloaks now animate when the wearer is moving. (This code has been there for a long time, but was wrongly implemented, my bad - moving cloaks are important!)
  • Correct text when crafting cheese in stove menus. (Cheese does not require raw cheese, but fresh milk)
  • Fixes a bug where tamed animals stood still, refused to eat and starved.
  • Fixes a few more text related stuff.

Best wishes and lots of love! <3
//Mattias

Changed files in this update

Grim Nights 2 Content Depot 1522281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link