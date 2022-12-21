Small fixes & Balance changes

- Updated some gamemode descriptions
- Added more "Tips" ;)
- The tip screen now last a little longer on devices that load too quickly
- Fixed a bug where certain easter eggs wouldn't function properly
- Added some info on seeded runs when hovering over the seed box in the menu
- Slightly nerfed movement stat scaling
- Slightly buffed bulletsize stat scaling
- Slightly nerfed enemy speed early game
- Slightly nerfed the initial defensive buff to bosses when they spawn
If you encounter any bugs or exploits, or just want to give some feedback, join our DISCORD
