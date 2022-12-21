 Skip to content

Fabric Of Reality update for 21 December 2022

Small fixes & Balance changes

Build 10190338 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated some gamemode descriptions
  • Added more "Tips" ;)
  • The tip screen now last a little longer on devices that load too quickly
  • Fixed a bug where certain easter eggs wouldn't function properly
  • Added some info on seeded runs when hovering over the seed box in the menu
  • Slightly nerfed movement stat scaling
  • Slightly buffed bulletsize stat scaling
  • Slightly nerfed enemy speed early game
  • Slightly nerfed the initial defensive buff to bosses when they spawn

If you encounter any bugs or exploits, or just want to give some feedback, join our DISCORD

