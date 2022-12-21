Button icon now properly show Controller icon when using controller.
You can set controller's icon type (XBOX / PS / SWITCH) from the controller setting.
MagiCat update for 21 December 2022
Controller Icon
Button icon now properly show Controller icon when using controller.
