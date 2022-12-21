 Skip to content

MagiCat update for 21 December 2022

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Button icon now properly show Controller icon when using controller.
You can set controller's icon type (XBOX / PS / SWITCH) from the controller setting.

