The Anacrusis update for 21 December 2022

Update 24: A Barry Small Update

Build 10190323 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a small update to fix the following barry minor issues with Update 23.

  • Solves an issue delivering the achievement for completing episode 1 with Barry
  • Fixes a crash that happened when players picked up Barry after a death that wiped out their inventory
  • Fixes some mysterious lighting issues in Episode 1
  • Adds Barry to the Episode 1 completion screen when that would be appropriate
  • Adds a secret Barry Achievement, bringing The Anacrusis up to to Barry 1.1 Compliance.

