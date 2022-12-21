Update 24: A Barry Small Update

This is a small update to fix the following barry minor issues with Update 23.
- Solves an issue delivering the achievement for completing episode 1 with Barry
- Fixes a crash that happened when players picked up Barry after a death that wiped out their inventory
- Fixes some mysterious lighting issues in Episode 1
- Adds Barry to the Episode 1 completion screen when that would be appropriate
- Adds a secret Barry Achievement, bringing The Anacrusis up to to Barry 1.1 Compliance.
Changed files in this update